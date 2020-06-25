REED CITY -- Jane Ann Wycoff, 73, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully, with her loving husband and daughter by her side Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Battle Creek Specialty Hospital.

Jane was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Reed City, Michigan. She graduated from Ainsworth High School in Flint in 1965, and attended Southwestern Michigan College. On June 20, 1969, she married the love of her life, Russell, and together they owned and operated their farm.

For many years she sold Avon and did in-home health care for the elderly. She loved talking on the phone to her family and friends, baking, cooking, attending and hosting parties, traveling and going to her home in Baldwin.

Most of all, Jane was a beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, inside and out. Lovingly referred to as, "Grandma Jane," she had an incredibly giving spirit that touched the lives of so many family and friends for which she will always be remembered.

Jane is survived by her husband of 51 years, Russell Wycoff; her daughter, Jeanine (Chuck) Wutzke; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Joshua) Westfall, Justin Rye and Brianna Wutzke; her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Eliza Westfall; her brother, Stanley (Jolene) Zdebski; her sister-in-law, Sandra Wycoff Prouty; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jeff Bramlett; and sister-in-law, Marsha Wycoff.

A funeral service celebrating Jane's life was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Chapel Hill Methodist Church in Sodus, followed by a burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, also in Sodus. The family received guests from 5-8 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.