Jane Ann Wycoff
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

REED CITY -- Jane Ann Wycoff, 73, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully, with her loving husband and daughter by her side Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Battle Creek Specialty Hospital.

Jane was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Reed City, Michigan. She graduated from Ainsworth High School in Flint in 1965, and attended Southwestern Michigan College. On June 20, 1969, she married the love of her life, Russell, and together they owned and operated their farm.

For many years she sold Avon and did in-home health care for the elderly. She loved talking on the phone to her family and friends, baking, cooking, attending and hosting parties, traveling and going to her home in Baldwin.

Most of all, Jane was a beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, inside and out. Lovingly referred to as, "Grandma Jane," she had an incredibly giving spirit that touched the lives of so many family and friends for which she will always be remembered.

Jane is survived by her husband of 51 years, Russell Wycoff; her daughter, Jeanine (Chuck) Wutzke; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Joshua) Westfall, Justin Rye and Brianna Wutzke; her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Eliza Westfall; her brother, Stanley (Jolene) Zdebski; her sister-in-law, Sandra Wycoff Prouty; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jeff Bramlett; and sister-in-law, Marsha Wycoff.

A funeral service celebrating Jane's life was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Chapel Hill Methodist Church in Sodus, followed by a burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, also in Sodus. The family received guests from 5-8 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Star on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
(269) 556-9450
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved