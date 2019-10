CADILLAC -- Jerome L. Pontz, 64, longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019.

Recently of Cadillac, Jerome is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 44 years; daughter, Anne (Peanut) Pontz; two sons, Jerry Pontz, of Baldwin, and Jason (Naomi) Pontz, of McBain; sister, Darlen (John) Davis; brother, Randy Pontz; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Lois Pontz.

We love and will miss you Big Papa Jerome.