BITELY -- John D. "Kapooi" Waite, 65, of Bitely, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

He was born Nov. 15, 1953, in Baldwin, delivered by a doctor with his hunting clothes on. That would set the stage for the rest of his life and the love he had for hunting and the outdoors. John was the son of Stanley and Barbara (Williams) Waite. He was raised as a faithful Christian in the Grand Rapids area and passed that faith on to his children, who also were raised in Grand Rapids.

John had an admirable work ethic. He was an executive in the financial services industry for 33 years. During this time, John enjoyed serving both private and public sectors with a focus on working with area firefighters and public school employees. John became a partner in Design Financial Group in the 1980s in Cascade.

In 2009, he retired back to his roots in Bitely, where he became an active member of the community. John enjoyed serving the Lilley Township community and being part of the planning commission. He also liked to volunteer at the Bitely homecoming.

In May 2019, John opened Kapooi's Korner Garden and Gift Shop. He was proud to promote goods and products from local farmers, artists and craftsmen. John absolutely cherished all the friendships and relationships he formed through Kapooi's Korner, and those will last forever.

He was an outdoorsman at heart who spent many hours in the woods bow and gun hunting. John "tagged" 96 deer in his hunting career and enjoyed cooking venison for his family. You could find John fishing and cruising in his pontoon boat on Bitely Lake with a toddy in his hand.

John's pride and joy were his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them, supporting their many activities and being a huge part of their life. John's grandchildren adored him. He was a great father. He will be missed and remembered by all who loved him.

John is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Drew) VerHage, of Jenison; three grandchildren, Joseph, Madison and Amelia; a son, Michael Waite, of Grand Rapids; relatives who he considered daughters; Michelle Flora and her children, Jimmie Jr., Brittany and Isiah; Susan (John) Kolenbrander and their children, Caleb, Ryan and David (which were like sons), Victoria and Chelsea; Amy (Kurt) Lamer and their daughter, Sarah; nephew, Ric (Jill) Wierenga and their children, Austin and Sam; brother, Kurt Waite; sister, Betty Campbell and the mother of his children, Susan Waite. He also leaves behind many special aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Ethro and Goldie Shineldecker; and father-in-law, John "Pat" Koster.

A memorial service will take place at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Bitely Community Church, with Pastor Greg Brower officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Saturday at the church.

