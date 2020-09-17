BALDWIN -- John David Avery died in his home on Sept. 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

John was born in Nirvana on Aug. 21, 1938, to John M. and Goldie R. Avery. John entered the army and served three years in Germany and Iceland. In 1963, he married Connie Jackson in Baldwin.

John began a career with the U.S. Forest Service in 1964. He worked in East Tawas; Paris, Arkansas, and finished his career in Grand Marais, Minnesota, with 32 years of service. John and Connie returned to Michigan in 1993. John served for several years as Cherry Valley Township Supervisor followed by 16 years as Lake County Road Commissioner. John was a Deacon for many years at Baldwin Baptist Church. He loved people and had a passion for hunting and fishing.

John is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Renae Smith; son, David (Leanne) Avery; sisters, June O'neil, Georgene Lenahan; and grandchildren, Tyler (Sherri) Smith, Zack Smith, Karlie Avery, Micah Avery, Josiah Avery and Abraham Avery.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth, Nora, Carl and Marion.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Cherry Valley Cemetery.