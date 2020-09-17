1/1
John David Avery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BALDWIN -- John David Avery died in his home on Sept. 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

John was born in Nirvana on Aug. 21, 1938, to John M. and Goldie R. Avery. John entered the army and served three years in Germany and Iceland. In 1963, he married Connie Jackson in Baldwin.

John began a career with the U.S. Forest Service in 1964. He worked in East Tawas; Paris, Arkansas, and finished his career in Grand Marais, Minnesota, with 32 years of service. John and Connie returned to Michigan in 1993. John served for several years as Cherry Valley Township Supervisor followed by 16 years as Lake County Road Commissioner. John was a Deacon for many years at Baldwin Baptist Church. He loved people and had a passion for hunting and fishing.

John is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Renae Smith; son, David (Leanne) Avery; sisters, June O'neil, Georgene Lenahan; and grandchildren, Tyler (Sherri) Smith, Zack Smith, Karlie Avery, Micah Avery, Josiah Avery and Abraham Avery.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth, Nora, Carl and Marion.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Cherry Valley Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved