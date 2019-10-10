IRONS -- John J. DeGroot, Jr., 69, of Irons, formerly of Grand Rapids, peacefully passed into his Heavenly home on Oct. 3, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Donna DeGroot (Montague).

He is survived by his only son, John DeGroot (Kaila), and his grandsons, Cohen and Easton DeGroot, whom he loved and was so proud of. John will be lovingly missed by his sister, Patty (Bill) Bartlett and sister, Carol (Larry) Elder.

John was an iron worker and master welder for many years until a car accident resulted in the loss of his leg. In spite of that, he pursued his passion for hunting and fishing with gusto and was never happier than when in the woods or on the water. He was an outstanding storyteller and faithful friend, with a generous spirit who enjoyed helping others.

His family would like to thank his many friends who helped him, including Erie and Judy Toney, Jim Dorinbos, Aloha Bell, Steve, Joe Allevato, Dan Longstreet, Linnea Hartvell, Craig and Scott Sweeris and Ginni, his weekly helper.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Faith United Methodist Church, 2600 7th St., N.W., Grand Rapids, MI 49504. A time of visitation will be one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Baldwin or the Area Agency on Aging. The family welcomes any memories or messages on the website reyersnorthvalleychapel.com.