John W. Davis
BALDWIN — John W. Davis, born Aug. 16, 1958, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 30, 2020.

His parents, Max and Nancy (Koernke) Davis, raised John and his siblings, Jim Davis and Janet Davis (Deceased), in Ann Arbor, then later moved to Baldwin.

John worked in a variety of trades throughout his life.

He loved spending time with his wife and family. John was a son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his father, Max Davis; sister, Janet Davis; and granddaughter, Gabrielle C. Grein.

He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene A. Davis; mother, Nancy Davis; brother, Jim (Dawn) Davis; children, Anngie K. (Joel) Knapp, Rhonda L. (Marketto) Bowman, Dawn M. Davis, Jolene W. Davis, Tabitha S. Davis; 18 grandchildren, along with loving nieces and nephews.

John's faith in Christ Jesus his Lord, impacted the lives of those he met both in-person and through song. His commitment to loving God, even in the face of adversities made his life a witness to the reality of God's love, faithfulness, and goodness in every season. John was happiest when he was able to spend time with his family and loved ones.

John W. Davis was a creative soul, with many talents that included painting, drawing, jewelry making, musician and composer. His sense of adventure and fearlessness allowed him to accomplish anything he set his mind to. His childlike joy and laughter remained his strength throughout his life.

There will be a Celebration of Life for John, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at Verdun Funeral Home in Baldwin.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to consider donating toward funeral cost on the following Go Fund Me: gofundme.com/f/john-w-davis-funeral-cost.



Published in Lake County Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
