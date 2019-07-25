CHASE -- Johnnie Lee Barnette, 72, of Chase, passed away July 12, 2019.

He was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Pine Grove, West Virginia, to Clarence and Ada (Polan) Barnette.

John was Yates Township Fire Chief for 22 years, plus an additional year as a firefighter.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Barnette; children, Ron (Pam) Barnette, Eric (Teresa) Meehan and Gayle Harris; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Deloris Durig; five nieces; three nephews and many cousins.

A celebration of life for John will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Baldwin Elementary School gym, 525 4th St.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., with the service beginning at 2.