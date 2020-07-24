1/
Jon Eric Lyons
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALDWIN - Jon Eric Lyons, 72, of Baldwin, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Lansing, to Charles and Vanna (Ciucci) Lyons.

Jon is survived by his children, Jamie, of Florida, Tricia, of Grand Rapids, Jon Jr., of Florida, and Tracy, of Florida; four brothers; two sisters; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Jon will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Evergreen Covenant Church, followed by procession to Evergreen Cemetery for interment.

There will be a luncheon at Evergreen Church, immediately following burial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lake County Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verdun Funeral Home & Cremation Services
585 7Th St
Baldwin, MI 49304
(231) 745-4680
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved