BALDWIN - Jon Eric Lyons, 72, of Baldwin, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.



He was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Lansing, to Charles and Vanna (Ciucci) Lyons.



Jon is survived by his children, Jamie, of Florida, Tricia, of Grand Rapids, Jon Jr., of Florida, and Tracy, of Florida; four brothers; two sisters; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services for Jon will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 23, at Evergreen Covenant Church, followed by procession to Evergreen Cemetery for interment.



There will be a luncheon at Evergreen Church, immediately following burial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store