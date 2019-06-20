BALDWIN-- Joseph Richard LaPlaca, 80, of Baldwin, passed away on June 9, 2019.

Joseph was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in Jamestown, New York, the son of Adolph and Florence (Firedman) LaPlaca.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam and loved his family dearly. Joseph was an avid fan of Penn State football and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with friends.

Joseph will be missed by those who survive him; including children, Silvia Topous and Linda (Mel) Jeffrey; grandchildren, Jason Webb, Michael Webb, Jessica Fisk, Kyle McMichael, Heather Ryder and Kendel Czarnopys; sisters, Marie DiGangi, Cheryl (Howard) Hoover and Linda (Rick) Lash; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Ike and Rebecca Ealy for caring for Joseph over the past two years.

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. oakgroveludington.com