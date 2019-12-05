IRONS -- June Emmaline Sharp, 95, a longtime resident of Irons, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Oakview Medical Care Facility, in Ludington.

June was born on March 14, 1924, in Baldwin, the daughter of Earl and Elvira (Landon) Marmon and graduated from Dickson High School, in Brethren, with the class of 1943.

On June 3, 1945, she married Rollo "Bill" Sharp at the Scottville United Methodist Church. They celebrated 51 years together before Rollo preceded her in death in 1996.

June enjoyed writing -- especially poetry -- and even had some of her works published. She was also an excellent seamstress who enjoyed working on all kinds of arts and crafts.

Along with her beloved Rollo, June was also preceded in death by a brother, Martin Marmon; and her parents.

June will be lovingly remembered by her son, James Sharp, of Irons; her granddaughter, Dawn (Steven) Scott, of Lincoln, California; her sister, Ruth King, of Batesville, Mississippi; and her brother, Tom Marmon, of Grand Rapids; along with several dear friends.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Faith Fellowship Church in Irons, with the Rev. Duane Costello officiating. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Irons in the spring.

Friends may meet with her family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Those who wish to remember June with a memorial donation are asked to consider Sutter Living Center at Oakview Medical Care Facility.

Please visit June's memory page at wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of June for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.