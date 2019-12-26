CHASE -- June (Patterson) (Pollaski) Davis, 89, of Chase, passed away at her home Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Leavitt Township, to Michael and Verlie (Kidder) Patterson.

June loved her family dearly and used her talents as a quilter to make a quilt for each one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to a quilt, all of her children and grandchildren have something ceramic she painted in her many years painting ceramics. Her interest in ceramics spanned from Christmas trees and houses to Southwest Indian designs; and the family still is hanging her homemade Christmas ornaments.

June retired from Reed City Hospital, where she worked in the office.

Never liking to sit still, June was quite active and loved to vacation with her kids (or nephews); she never turned down an invitation to come along on a camping trip. For years, the family gathered in her backyard at "Granny Stone Park."

She loved the Upper Peninsula and visited no less than once a summer for more than 35 years.

In the springtime, one of her favorite activities was to hunt for and eat morel mushrooms. She enjoyed fishing, eating fish, a little hunting and also had a passion for reading (especially James Patterson).

She was an avid, lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers, and of course, never turned down an invitation to a game. She was thrilled with a one-on-one meet with Mickey Stanley five years ago.

June might be remembered best in her community for her bowling. She has been a bowler for more than 60 years; with 40 of those being state tournaments and 17 years of national tournaments. Just two months ago, she was in as many as three leagues at a time, and at 89, still was able to pull off a pretty high score. Friday nights at Howard City Lanes, where she spent more than 45 years bowling, she and her kids -- and eventually grandkids -- filled the league so plentiful, it became known as "the family league."

She is survived by her children, Joan (Bill) Pion, Margaret (Harvey) White, Shealia (Delbert) Thompson, Jim (Marsha) Pollaski, Sue (Mark) Lambright, Rod (Kris) Pollaski and Gale (Dave) Wilkowski; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Elain (Ron) Stieg and Linda Marsh; brother, Jerry (Patsy) Patterson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James Pollaski and Gerald Davis; brother, Wayne Patterson; sister-in-law, Alice Patterson; sister, Jewell Pollaski; and brother-in-law, Rex Pollaski.

A memorial service for June will be at noon Friday, Dec. 27, at the Chase Township Hall in Chase. A luncheon will follow after the service.