CLAYTON -- Jutta Marie Gross, 92, of Clayton, formerly of Ann Arbor and Baldwin, died on July 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1926, the daughter of Willie and Agathie (Niete) Gahlow, in Berlin, Germany. Jutta was 25 years old when she moved to Michigan, coming from Germany on a warship, the General Ballou, which was sponsored by Quakers.

She enjoyed golfing and watching the Lions and University of Michigan football. Family was very important to her. She enjoyed cooking her family dinners and spending time together. She also loved to travel around the country in her motorcoach.

She attended Hope Lutheran Church in Adrian. She worked as a bookkeeper for her husband's building and construction business, also as a navigator for the moving company, the Mayflower, and they also owned and operated Ivan's Cabins in Baldwin.

Jutta is survived by her children, Richard (Nancy) Gross and Renee (John) Weidmayer; grandchildren, Scott (Vickie Bertke) Gross, Kenneth (Lisa) Gross, Nicole (Mike) Timmer, Shelly Weidmayer and Jeremiah (Erinn) Weidmayer; six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Gross, Gabriel, Oliviana, Willamina Timmer and Scarlet Weidmayer; her sister-in-law, Rita Parsons and her children Jeffrey A. Parsons and Margery K. (Kenneth) Schiller, along with all of their children; also special friends, Donna and Gary Sirois and Lauralie Overpeck and her late husband, Ron.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gross; children, Jennifer Fischbach and Steve Gross; and son-in-law, Brett Fischbach.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Herter. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Hope Lutheran Church, Adrian.