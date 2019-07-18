IRONS -- Kaye Stanton MacDonald, 87, of Irons, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Grand Oaks Nursing Center in Baldwin.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1932, in Eaton Rapids, the son of the late Maurice and Helen (Stanton) MacDonald.

He was a 1954 graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in engineering. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Kaye had been employed as an engineer by the State of Michigan -- Highway Department.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also operated dog kennels, as well as breeding, grooming and showing dogs.

He is survived by his brother, Gary (Donna) MacDonald, of New Mexico; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He also was preceded in death by his wife, Claire Kay MacDonald; and two daughter-in-laws and son-in-law, Leslee Heath, Leanne and Richard Zapala.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

