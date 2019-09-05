BALDWIN -- Kenneth Walter Bilkey, 82, of Baldwin, passed away at Grand Oaks Nursing Center on Sept. 2, 2019.

He was born Feb. 27, 1937, in Adrian, to Otto and Velma (Rogers) Bilkey.

Ken was a logger and owned Bilkey Forest Products. He also worked in oil fields here in the U.S. and overseas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bilkey and daughter, Dianna Thornburg.

Ken is survived by his children, Phyllis Musser, of Kalkaska, John (Eileen) Bilkey, of Kalkaska, Dwayne (Barb) Bilkey, of Fife Lake, and Charles Bilkey and Cathy (Randy) Whitehouse, of Monroe; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.