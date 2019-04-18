Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lelia Jane Rader.

BALDWIN -- Lelia Jane Rader, 83, of Baldwin, passed away April 13 at her home.

She was born Feb. 22, 1936, to Rodney and Hazel (Lusk) Bartlett.

Lelia was employed at a number of places during her life; including Jones Ice Cream, Actkenson Factory, of Ludington, Oasis Bar, in Branch, Kinney Creek Club, of Baldwin, Dunrovin Lodge, of Baldwin, Wildwood Taxidermy and Deer Processing, owner of Rader Village Coffee Shop, and last but certainly not least, homemaker for three children and her husband, for over 56 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; son, Terry; great-granddaughter, Laiken Decator; sister, Jackie Wyant; and brothers George and Roderick, all of Baldwin.

Lelia is survived by her daughter, Kay Darknell, of Baldwin; son, Rodney and Carol Rader, of Beulah; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Bonnie Beilman, of Benton Harbor, and Sharon Weggers, of White Cloud; brother, Charles Bartlett, of Branch; Aunt Jeanie of Topeka, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Lelia took place Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Verdun Funeral Home, of Baldwin, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. A luncheon followed at St. Ann's Catholic Church, of Baldwin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer of Reed City, or the Seventh Day Adventist Church building fund.