CHASE -- Linda Muriel Zuidema (nee Bullard), of Chase, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at 70.

She was the cherished daughter of Hazel Muriel Bullard and the late Duane Bullard; devoted mother of Stacey (Gerald) Boushelle and Bret Zuidema; loving grandmother of Lily and Jacob Boushelle and Carter Zuidema; and dear sister of Dianna (Gary) Sherburn, Nancy (Tom) Breed and the late Sue Bullard.

She is also survived by mother-in-law, Marian (the late Jake) Zuidema, Jack and Sue Zuidema, Ralph and Priscilla Zuidema and Dennis Gaulden (the late Judy). She was a beloved aunt and friend to many.

Linda was an abstract and title specialist. She was an outdoors person who especially enjoyed gardening.

A very special thank you to the Sims Family for their thoughtfulness.

A burial and luncheon will be at a later date in Kalamazoo.

Linda was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made in Linda's name to Dr. Susan K. Bullard Endowment Scholarship or BJC Hospice.