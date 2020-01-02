BALDWIN -- Lois J. Perry was born in Chicago, Illinois, to William and Elizabeth Brown, March 31, 1932. She departed this earthly home to join her parents and her brothers, Herman, Ferman (Otis), Rochester and Jesse, at her new heavenly home on Dec. 21, 2019.

Lois moved with her family to Baldwin in 1942. Lois accepted Jesus Christ into her life at an early age and was a member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church as a child and Christ Community Church in her adult life. Lois finished her education and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. She married her husband, Robert Mosby, the day after her high school graduation.

They moved to Chicago and she started her work career. Lois worked at the Beatrice Caramel Apple store, Illinois Bell, Montgomery Ward and Western Union as a singing telegram lady. During this time frame, she met Henry Perry and they were united in marriage. Lois transferred to Detroit for several years before moving back home to Baldwin in 1969. She was one of the first blacks to integrate the downtown area of the village. She later met and married Willie Hawes, whom she loved dearly.

Lois worked as a substance abuse counselor for several years at Baldwin Health Center before accepting a position at the Lake-Osceola State Bank. She was the first black teller at the bank. She eventually moved to her perfect position -- as the bank's receptionist, where no one was a stranger and everyone knew her. She stayed in that position until she retired in 1996.

She also worked for the Lake County adult/community education program as the night school secretary, which was housed at Baldwin High School, and the Lake County Juvenile Court system, as a holdover attendant.

Lois loved life. She lived large and everything was always amped up to the "nth degree." Singing was her passion. She sang in the church choir, the community choir, at the nursing homes, for community events or wherever they needed a songstress.

She was extremely active -- always busy doing something. You could find her prepping or working her yard sale, riding her bike or rollerskating up and down her street. She was a member of the Eastern Stars and a board member for the Lake County Housing Commission. She lived her life to the fullest until her health forced her to slow down ... somewhat.

Lois did not have any biological children, but was the mother to many. She helped raise her nephew, Cleveland (Butch) Smith. She was the legal guardian to LaTonya Watson and her son, Patrick, godmother to many, Mother Perry to a few, favorite cousin and Aunt Lois to too many to name. She provided a safe, welcoming and loving environment for all, young and old. She was willing to make any and every sacrifice to ensure her family and friends were safe, protected and provided for.

Words like "independent," "determined," "protective," "feisty" and "passionate" are just a few of the adjectives that would come quickly to the minds of those who knew Lois. But she will definitely be remembered as a very loving and compassionate caregiver, family member and friend who had no problem letting you know how she truly felt.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Brown; brothers, Herman Smith, Ferman (Otis) Smith, Rochester Smith and Jesse Brown; husbands, Robert Mosby, Henry Perry and Willie Hawes; daughter, LaTonya Watson; and her fur babies, Bingo and Peanut.

Left to cherish her memories is her brother, Martin V. Brown Sr., of Baldwin; grandson, Patrick Watson (LaPortia Williams), and their children Langston and Brenee', of Grand Rapids; a very special daughter, Deborah Smith Olson, who has been a longtime support and friend over the years; godchildren, Quizan, Lorraine and Mary; special friends, Mary, Lee, Barbara, Faith and Sam who were by her side right up to the end; lifetime friend, Jackie Smith, who has gone the extra mile to make sure she had everything she needed or wanted; as well as numerous cousins and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Lois' homegoing celebration will take place Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1001 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. The family visitation starts at 10 a.m. and service at noon.

Arrangements were entrusted to Verdun Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Baldwin.