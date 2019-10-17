BALDWIN -- Lynda Elizabeth "Lil Boy" Plumpton, 71, of Baldwin, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 13, 2019.

She was born Oct. 25, 1947, in Ludington, to Alfred and Eula Brickley.

Lynda spent her early years between Michigan and California, where she met and married her first husband. She had many adventures and memories from those years.

She met James Plumpton in 1991, and married on April 16, 1995. They settled down in Baldwin, where they called home for 30 years

Lynda enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, gardening, farming and many other hobbies. She had a great love of family and enjoyed family cookouts in her backyard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arthur "Mickey" Brickley; "second mom," Arleth Brickley; sisters, Jerry Agular and Julie Sanders; son-in-law, David Smith; stepson, James Plumpton; and a great-grandson, Gabreal.

Lynda leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James; her children, Butch (Terri), Arleth "Jean" (Brody) Smith, John (Michelle), Michael (Robin), Matt "Chewy" (Jillian), Tamara Plumpton and Kenny Plumpton; siblings, Nancy (Wade) Kimes, David Agular, Linda Gillis, Paul Sorenson, Mike Sorenson and Jerry Hunter; 31 grandchildren; oodles and oodles and a gaggle of great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to send a thank you to Spectrum Health Hospice, with very special thank yous to three wonderful hospice nurses who went above and beyond -- Stacey, Missy and Tina, as well as Minister Jai.

A celebration of life will be held in Lynda's honor next spring.