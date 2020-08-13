1/1
Marcella (Phyllis) Knysz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

IRONS -- Marcella (Phyllis) Knysz, 97, of Irons, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020, at Medilodge of Ludington.

Phyllis was born Jan. 10, 1923, in Chicago, the daughter of John and Magdeline (Alisauskis) Gronskis, and was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage. After graduating from an all-girl's school, Phyllis joined the United States Navy, where she worked as a nurse during World War II. After leaving the military, Phyllis met her soulmate Peter Knysz, in Chicago, where they married and raised their two sons, John and Peter. Phyllis owned and operated four beauty salons throughout the course of 30 years before retiring to Florida, later moving to the family farm in Irons.

Phyllis will be greatly missed by her son, John Knysz; daughter-in-law, Tammie-Lynne; grandchildren, Dawn Curatlo, Peter (Marcy) Knysz, Rebecca (Todd) Kraus, Bonnie Knysz and Sarah Knysz; her great-grandchildren, Savannah, Alexis, Alyssa, Aiden, Ashton, Jordan, Rena, Alexis, Mercedes, Jayden and Onyx; and her great-great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Christopher III; along with several cousins and other relatives in both Michigan and Illinois.

Phyllis was met at heaven's gate by her husband, Pete; son, Peter; grandsons, Matthew, John, William and Eric. She will be dearly missed and always remembered for her kind heart.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Phyllis at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Irons with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery near her home. Friends may gather with her family at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the church.

Limited numbers will be allowed into the church to pay their respects to Phyllis and her family, then return outside until time of services, where social distancing protocols will be followed at all times. Those who are able are asked to please wear a face covering while inside the church.

Those who wish to remember Phyllis with a memorial donation are asked to consider St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Please visit her memory page atwymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Phyllis for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved