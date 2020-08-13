IRONS -- Marcella (Phyllis) Knysz, 97, of Irons, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020, at Medilodge of Ludington.

Phyllis was born Jan. 10, 1923, in Chicago, the daughter of John and Magdeline (Alisauskis) Gronskis, and was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage. After graduating from an all-girl's school, Phyllis joined the United States Navy, where she worked as a nurse during World War II. After leaving the military, Phyllis met her soulmate Peter Knysz, in Chicago, where they married and raised their two sons, John and Peter. Phyllis owned and operated four beauty salons throughout the course of 30 years before retiring to Florida, later moving to the family farm in Irons.

Phyllis will be greatly missed by her son, John Knysz; daughter-in-law, Tammie-Lynne; grandchildren, Dawn Curatlo, Peter (Marcy) Knysz, Rebecca (Todd) Kraus, Bonnie Knysz and Sarah Knysz; her great-grandchildren, Savannah, Alexis, Alyssa, Aiden, Ashton, Jordan, Rena, Alexis, Mercedes, Jayden and Onyx; and her great-great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Christopher III; along with several cousins and other relatives in both Michigan and Illinois.

Phyllis was met at heaven's gate by her husband, Pete; son, Peter; grandsons, Matthew, John, William and Eric. She will be dearly missed and always remembered for her kind heart.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Phyllis at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Irons with burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery near her home. Friends may gather with her family at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the church.

Limited numbers will be allowed into the church to pay their respects to Phyllis and her family, then return outside until time of services, where social distancing protocols will be followed at all times. Those who are able are asked to please wear a face covering while inside the church.

Those who wish to remember Phyllis with a memorial donation are asked to consider St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Please visit her memory page atwymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Phyllis for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.