BALDWIN -- Marie Cecilia Cox was born Sept. 2, 1920, and died Feb. 21, 2020. She lived a full and wonderful life, filled with many adventures that brought her joy and gave her an unwavering hope for her family and friends.Marie lived through the Great Depression with endurance and perseverance, married Walter Cox when she was very young and had two beautiful children.She lived through several decades of change from radio to TV to computers to seeing America walk on the moon to the use of cell phones. She loved her 1940's music and could dance as if there was no tomorrow.Her faith in Jesus was one of salt and light. She lived her life with direction and purpose.Her love for her family was unending and unconditional.She is survived by her son; nephew; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her faith, hope and love."Have faith, hope and charity"That's the way to live successfully"How do I know, the Bible tells me soâ€¦"By Don Cornell "The Bible Tells Me So"We love you Grandma!Thank you, Grand Oaks Nursing Center, for taking such great care of Marie.



