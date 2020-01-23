IRONS -- Marilyn Doreen Dewar VanVleet, 79, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was born in Battle Creek on Nov. 26, 1940, to Kenneth A. Dewar and Edna May Pruett. In 1959, she graduated from Pennfield High School, then later that year, on Sept. 26, married Philip George VanVleet. They were married for 55 years, until his death in 2014.

Marilyn was a homemaker, a den mother and a Brownie leader. After Philip retired, they moved to Big Bass Lake, in Irons. For 12 years, she was secretary of the Lake County Democratic Party -- and always let it be known that she did not vote for the party, but for the person. She was appointed by the Lake County Board of Commissioners to serve on the board of the Department of Health and Human Services.

After that term, she was appointed to DHHS by Jennifer Granholm and was elected by her peers to be chairperson of the board. She liked to help people and did so, as often as she could. She was deputy clerk of Webber Township for six years and was elected Elk Township clerk in Irons.

She liked to play Bingo, cards, read her Kindle and play games on Facebook. She loved family gatherings and had the family get-together each year for a Christmas in July celebration.

Marilyn and Philip raised three children of their own and "adopted" her nieces and nephew, Peggy Lacy, Becky (Lloyd) West, Janice Nilson and Robert (Melissa) Nilson.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter and caregiver, Diane (Roger) Coss, of Irons; sons, Philip G. (Christine) VanVleet Jr., of Battle Creek and Dennis W. (Laura) VanVleet, of Baldwin; grandchildren, Philip VanVleet, Bryan VanVleet, Robert Gwilt, David Gwilt, Brittaney VanVleet, Catherine VanOrman, Jessica Daniels, Scott Daniels and Greg Hill; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, LaJean Hewitt, Barbara (George) Snyder, Jacqueline (John) Malinowski and Pamela (John) Jozwiak; brother-in-law, Darrell (Marcia) VanVleet; her best friend, Daisy; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Barbara Nilson; and brothers-in-law, DeWayne VanVleet and Terry VanVleet.

Marilyn liked to tell her family she is going to dance with Jesus and have a glass of wine.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Richard A. Henry Funeral Home, in Battle Creek. There will also be a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.