IRONS -- Marshall Joseph Wisniewski, 73, of Irons, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home.

Marshall was born on September 28, 1946 in Detroit, the son of Clarence and Yvonne (Michael) Wisniewski and graduated from St. Thomas the Apostle High School in Detroit with the class of 1964.

On July 8, 1972 he married Leanne M. Shea on Harsens Island near Algonac and they have celebrated 47 years together.

Marshall managed several Gardner-White Furniture Store locations in metro Detroit for over 30 years, retiring in 2004. Shortly after, he and Leanne moved to their retirement home on Loon Lake in Irons where he was able to enjoy his love of fishing and woodworking.

Having played football in high school, Marshall continued to follow the sport, along with hockey, as much as possible.

He also played the accordion in his younger days entertaining friends and family at events and parties through the years. Marshall's greatest joy came in the presence of his family with whom he always stayed close and loved very much.

Marshall will be greatly missed by his wife Leanne; his daughter Margaret Webber of Sault Ste. Marie; his sisters, Marsha Bruce and Michele Daly both of Windsor, Ontario, Canada; his brothers Marc Wisniewski of Detroit, and Michael (Gina) Wisniewski, of New Baltimore; his nieces Jennifer Bruce and Kyle Daly, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and Deanna (Peter) Thayer of London, England; and his cousins Regina (David) Campbell of Dallas, TX, and Randy Michael of Gross Pointe.

A Celebration of Mass will be held for Marshall at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Irons with Rev. Daniel DePew as Celebrant.

Friends may meet with his family before Mass from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Those who wish to remember Marshall with a memorial donation are asked to consider , or a .

Please visit Marshall's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Marshall for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.