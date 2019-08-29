BALDWIN -- Mary Lee Bilkey, 77, of Baldwin, passed away at her home Aug. 26, 2019.

She was born in Colon, on Oct. 4, 1941, to Floyd and Ethel (Hackenberg) Stull.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Bilkey; daughters, Paula Hicks, Maryann (Skip) Davis and Leslie (Richard) Jantz; sons, Randy (Lisa) Dailey, Allan (Dale) Dailey and Lee Maile; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Felicia, Marissa, Jessica, Dakota and Drew; and seven great-grandchildren, Brittany, Trystan, Emily, Jacob, Cole, Malia and Max.

Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Fenwick; and granddaughter, Lissa Jo Whitney.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary's name to Webber Township Fire Department.