DUNLAP, Tenn. -- Mary Lou Cole passed away peacefully at her home in Dunlap, Tennessee, on July 13, 2019, at 80.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis "Harry" and Lucile Meyers, of Baldwin.

She is survived by her husband, Clinton Cole; three children, Brian (Nancy) Vandenberg, Jeffrey (Danielle) Cole and Julie (Brian) Doyle; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou was a resident of Baldwin for more than 24 years.

She will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Plains Township Cemetery.

A memorial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Verdun Funeral Home, in Baldwin.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .