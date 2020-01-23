BALDWIN -- Neela Mary Harrington, 69, of Baldwin, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

She was born Feb. 1, 1950, in Ludington, the daughter of Earl and Phyllis (Jackson) Long. Neela worked at Habitat for Humanity in Baldwin for 18 years.

Neela is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Todd) Gray, of Coldwater; her son, Thomas (T.J.) (Erin), of Battle Creek; two grandchildren, Max and Tyler; two sisters, Vivian (Ted) Walton and Florence (Herb) Wilkinson; two brothers, John Gross and Earl Long Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Gloria.

A celebration of Neela's life will be from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, at Pompeii's Pizza in Baldwin.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.