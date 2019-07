MUSKEGON -- Norman Wesley Ferris, 86, formerly of Muskegon, passed away July 19 at his home; just eight short days after Peggy, his wife of 63 years, passed away.

He is survived by his son, Douglas (Dorothy) Ferris; daughter, Diane; grandchildren, Jenni (Nick) Smith and Lisa Ferris (David Strait); and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey, Noah and Connor.