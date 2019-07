YATES TWP. -- Peggy Ann Ferris, 85, of Yates Township, formerly of Muskegon, passed away July 11, 2019, at approximately 9:06 p.m. at Spectrum Health Reed City.

She is survived by husband of almost 64 years, Norman Ferris; son, Douglas (Dorothy) Ferris; daughter, Diane; grandchildren, Jenni (Nick) Smith and Lisa Ferris (David Strait); and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey, Noah and Connor.