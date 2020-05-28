BALDWIN -- Phyllis Fay Keeler, 89, of Baldwin, passed away at her home May 7, 2020, with loved ones and fur babies by her side.She was born August 10, 1930, in Detroit, to Philip and Alma (Smith) Hilgendorf.She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Danny; and special friend, Calvin Gibson Sr.Phyllis is the only survivor of her family, but has made an adopted family that includes: Pamela (Aaron) Anderson, of Baldwin, Calvin Gibson Jr. (Kristy), of Manistee, Crystal (Jalen) Williams, of Baldwin, Brandy (Joe) Hatt, of Baldwin, Patricia Hayden, of Allegan, Pamela Taylor, of Baldwin, Isabella (Gabe) Chalmers, of Baldwin, Michael Taylor, of Sturgis; and her fur babies Buddy and Babe. She was loved by many children she called grandbabies: Ashley Roy, of Orlando, Florida, Steven Hossler Jr., Pierre and Preston Johnson, Alexis Benedict and David Hatt, of Baldwin.She worked as a secretary at the Friend of the Court in Baldwin and GEO Prison. She loved ballroom dancing and telling stories of her life. Phyllis was full of joy and gave love to anyone who came in to her life.Per her wishes, there will be no funeral, but we will be celebrating her life with a memorial, to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Phyllis' memory to the Lake County Animal Shelter or Spectrum Hospice.



