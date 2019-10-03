BALDWIN -- Raymon "Rock" Abron Walker Jr., 77, of Baldwin, formerly of Delton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Raymon was born on Aug. 25, 1942, in Kalamazoo, to Raymon and Lillian (Mosier) Walker Sr.

Raymon retired from Delton Kellogg Schools after 19 faithful years of service. He was an avid member of the AmVets in Baldwin and the Delton Moose Lodge. Raymon loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed playing shuffleboard. Playing music was his true passion, as he loved to sing karaoke and play the guitar.

Raymon is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Virginia "Ginny" (Lewis) Walker; children, Rick (Pat) Walker and Rhonda (Alex) Kienitz; stepchildren, Aden Payne and Marcie (Adam) Nieland; grandchildren, Rick (Jessica) Walker, Heather (Dan) Grimm, Shelby Butler, John Butler, Kelsi Kienitz and Dylan Kienitz; great-grandchildren, Cora, Harrison, Paige and Evelyn; faithful companion dog, Snickers; and many wonderful friends.

Raymon was preceded in death by his daughter, Renee Walker; stepson, C.W. Payne; brother, Ivan Walker; and sisters, Kay Walker and Ruthann Walker.

Friends and relatives may meet with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Williams-Gores Funeral Home in Delton, and again from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the AmVets Post No. 1988, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin, MI.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset medical expenses. Please visit williamsgoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence for Raymon's family.