LILLIAN, Ala. -- Richard Harry "Dick" McCoy, 90, passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. His beloved wife of 65 years, Jocelyn McCoy, was at home with him when he passed.

Dick was born in Hammond, Indiana, to the late Lynn and Doris (McKay) McCoy. His sister, Carolyn Eggebrecht Gordon, of Bradenton, Florida, preceded him in death.

He graduated from Gary, Indiana Edison High School and worked as a foreman in the steel mills. He was also the manager of Crown Rentals of Crown Point, Indiana. Upon moving to Lillian, Alabama, Dick worked at Country Motors of Lillian.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Marine Reserves. He was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jocelyn, four children, Jim (Maria Muskus McCoy), of Noblesville, Indiana, Holly (Steve, deceased) Shepperd, of Gainesville, Missouri, Michelle (Jim) Newbeck, of Griffith, Indiana, and Nancy (Mark) Leslie of Livonia. Dick had three grandchildren, Stefanie (Matt) Fliter, of Perrysburg, Ohio, Denise Roznowski, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Aaron (Tiffany Miller) McCoy, of Noblesville, Indiana. He had three step-grandchildren, Jim (Keely) Newbeck, of Grand Rapids, Samantha Newbeck, of Portage, Indiana and Karolla Breda of Indianapolis, Indiana. Numerous great-grandchildren also survive him.

Dick was the life of the party and will be greatly missed by his numerous friends gathered over the course of his long and beautiful life.

Graveside services were held at Barrancas Cemetery, with the Reverend Marvin Allison presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lillian Perdido Bay Library.