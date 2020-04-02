IRONS -- Richard Keith Runnels, 75, of Irons, passed away at his home, March 31, 2020.

He was born June 21, 1944, in Grand Rapids to Jack and Flora (Blakslee) Runnels, both deceased.

Richard owned several gas stations in Grand Rapids in the 1960s and '70s, including Sinclair, Arco and Mr. Richards (MRCO). He was active in trap shooting and was the 1984 state champ for the Amateur Trap Shooting Association.

Richard and Joan moved north in 1984 and purchased Enchanted Acres Campground in Irons, which they owned until May 2019. They also opened and still own Enchanted Acres Logging and Affordable Stump Grinding.

In 2018, Richard was elected to the Lake County Road Commission, which was one of his proudest jobs. He truly enjoyed helping the community.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Joan; brothers, Jack (Carla) Runnels and Tom (Eunice) Runnels; daughter, Pat (Debra) Maddox; grandson, Patrick (Kate) Maddox and their children, Patrick, Kadinn, Louie, Finn and Quinlan; grandson, Justin (Alyssa) Maddox and their son, Nolan; and grandson, Travis (Sally) Maddox and their children, Lily and Matthew.

Funeral services will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Verdun Funeral Home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.