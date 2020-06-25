Richard W. "Dick" Ploeg
IRONS -- Richard "Dick" W. Ploeg, 79, of Irons, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away at home on June 13, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ploeg and Sadie Sytsma; his brothers, Henry "Boots" and Gilbert (Gerry); and his loving wife of 57 years, Irma, who passed away on Jan 29, 2018.

Surviving are his children, Sadie Marie (Kirt) Smith and Vincent Richard Ploeg; his grandchildren, Kirt Richard (Stacie) Smith and Brittany Rose Ploeg; and his great-granddaughter, Analiah Marie Smith. He was also survived by his brothers, Ivan (Gladys) and Jim (Ray); and his sister, Ilah (Bean) Lynema.

Dick was retired from his self-employed business, Ploeg Plastering. His craft as a master plasterman in thin coat plaster can be seen in many houses in the northern Michigan area.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, which is what brought him to purchase his home and property on the little Manistee River in Irons.

Friends are invited to join Richard's family in remembering him and celebrating his life from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 1, at the Elk Township Pavilion, 8966 N. Bass Lake Road, Irons, MI 49644.

Please share a memory with Dick's family at oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



Published in Lake County Star on Jun. 25, 2020.
