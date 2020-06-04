CHASE -- Robert "Bob" Louis Wetherell, 73, died peacefully at his home in Chase, surrounded by his loving family May 27, 2020. He was born in Reed City, on June 5, 1946, to Marion and Frances Wetherell.He graduated from Reed City High School in 1964, and immediately joined the Army and served his country through 1967.Upon return to Reed City, he worked at Miller Industries in Reed City as a draftsman. He married Margaret Adams, of Marcellus, in 1968.He attended Ferris State University, earning a degree in land surveying. He started his career working for Blass Surveys until 1972, when he and his partners formed Lake State Surveying in Baldwin.From 1983-92, Bob and his family moved to Big Star Lake in Baldwin, when he and brother, Ervin, took on an additional challenge and bought and revived Blue Horizon Resort into Big Star Resort. Bob and Erv, along with their families, hosted many seasonal guests -- who soon became friends -- while working tirelessly to maintain 10 cabins and an ice cream shop.In 1990, he started his own surveying business, Wetherell Land Surveying, where he operated it until 2002. He became the county surveyor of Lake County in 1992, and was responsible for the inception of the Lake County Re-monumentation Program. He was the elected county surveyor through 2004. He was a life member of the Michigan Society of Professional Surveyors.After retirement, he volunteered at the Reed City Recycling Center and spent his days caretaking his beloved property in Chase, where he fished, hunted, planted trees and gardened on the land he loved -- enjoying what nature gave.Bob was a life member of the Reed City V.F.W., Post 2964, life member of the Reed City AMVETS, life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 0454, and a longtime honor guard for fallen veterans.Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret; son, Adam; daughter, Amy (Mark) Posey; granddaughters, Lauren and Kate Posey; sister, Sally (John) Nelson; brothers, Ervin (Betty) Borsum and Alvin (Patricia) Borsum; sisters-in-law, Mary (Michael) West and Patricia Adams; brothers-in-law, George (Mary Chris) Adams and James (Linda) Adams; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.Throughout his life, Bob cherished his time in nature. Whether for work or play, sun or snow, he took any opportunity he had to be in the great outdoors. He loved hunting, hiking, snowmobiling, wildlife and bird watching, cross country skiing, boating, snowshoeing, morel mushroom and huckleberry hunting, golfing, water skiing and golfing.Of all his outdoor passions, fishing was a constant refuge throughout his entire life. He especially loved fishing on the St. Johns River in Florida every winter with his wife, Marge, and his brother, Ervin, on many cherished trips with family and friends to Lake Wabatongushi and Upper Duffy Lake in Ontario, trout fishing on the middle branch of the Pere Marquette River that ran through his property, and fishing for bluegill dinner on his pond in Chase.What he loved most about all these outdoor activities was doing it with people he loved -- his wife, children, granddaughters, brothers and sister, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, and many lifelong friends -- instilling in them along the way a true love and respect of Mother Nature.His lasting legacy and enduring love will be felt by all of us in all the singing oriole, the freshly sprung morel, the calling loon, the turning leaves, the glistening snow, the wide open spaces and the setting sun.Bob's family invites you to celebrate his life by viewing a slide show of some special memories made with love by his family. To view on YouTube, click here or search: Robert Wetherell Slideshow or copy and paste this link into a new tab: youtube.com/watch?v=vvQdHuhODQs.During his illness this spring, Bob received outstanding medical care from many talented healthcare professionals. Both he and his family were deeply appreciative of the excellent care they provided, and sacrifices made by these dedicated professionals amidst a worldwide pandemic.Bob's family invites you to consider a donation in his memory, in lieu of flowers, to a scholarship fund at his alma mater that supports aspiring nurses. Please send memorial gifts to Ferris State University, Attn: The Ferris Foundation, 420 Oak Street, PRK 101, Big Rapids, MI 49307. Please include a note that the gift is in memory of Robert Wetherell and should be directed to the Nursing Development Scholarship Endowment.If you wish to donate online please visit the Ferris Foundation's Website and select the Nursing Development Scholarship Endowment (app.mobilecause.com/form/kAQr6Q?vid=8pneq) as the Gift Designation, enter "In memory of Robert Wetherell," and follow the prompts.
Published in Lake County Star on Jun. 4, 2020.