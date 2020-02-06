BIG STAR LAKE -- Robert (Rob) Michael Perrin, 54, was called unexpectedly to the Lord in his home in Big Star Lake Jan. 21, 2020.

A benefit fundraiser/auction in Rob's honor for final expenses will take place from 2-10 p.m. Feb. 22 at AmVets Post No. 1988, 1959 W. 24th St., in Baldwin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kim; his daughters, Ashley (Ryan) Rodriguez and Shannon (Sean) Johnston; son, Eric Steffens; five beautiful grandchildren, Kameron, Charlene, Aiden, Lenae and Makayla; his mother, Mary (Huisman) Perrin; father, Robert (Judy) Perrin; his loving brother, Richard (Carrie); sisters, Renee (Mark) Dohner and Ronda (Steven) Brein; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rob was born in Grand Rapids. He had a love for adventuring with his younger siblings on the land of the family home in Ada. Hunting, fishing, hiking, playing his guitar and camping were some of his favorite pastimes as a young boy.

He graduated from Forest Hills Northern High School. He later met the love of his life, Kim. They would move to Lake County, where they would become very active members of the Baldwin Baptist Church and raise their family.

Rob's favorite pastime in life was playing his guitars. Rob was a man of deep faith, and his wife, children and grandchildren meant the most to him.

May he now rest in peace and walk hand in hand with his Lord and Savior.