LUTHER -- Robert Thomas Flynn, 88, of Luther, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Riverview, where he could be closer to his family.

He was born Jan. 6, 1931, in River Rouge, the son of Floyd and Bertha (Shannon) Flynn. Bob was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserves. Bob married Shirley L. Tharp on Jan. 8, 1955, and they made their home and raised their family in the Downriver area, until moving to Luther in 1980.

Bob's workmanship as a mason was second to none. He was steadfast, hardworking and had a great sense of humor. When he was able, he loved to hunt, fish, woodwork and snowmobile.

Bob was a member of the Luther United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge No. 370, the Grand Master of the Lincoln Park lodge and over 10 other Masonic lodges throughout his life. He was also actively involved with the Luther Lions Club and Saladin Shrine, Lakeland Shrine and the Paul Bunyon Shrine. He was a hospital driver for the Shrine Club and he also drove the mini 500s in many parades.

He is survived by two sons, Daniel B. Flynn and Robert M. Flynn; two daughters, Linda C. Flynn-Bernier and Sandra M. Samuels; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley in 2017; his parents, Floyd and Bertha; and siblings, William Flynn and Mary Skatti.

Funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Scott Loomis officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior, starting at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be on Monday at E. Ellsworth Cemetery in Luther.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the American Kidney Foundation. Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.