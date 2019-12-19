FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Robert William Nicholson, Jr., 88, recently of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Newaygo, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019.

He was born to Robert William Nicholson Sr. and Julia (Ramson) on Nov. 26, 1931, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Robert graduated from Cranford High School and received a bachelor degree in business from Dartmouth College. He then served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1954-57.

Robert married Marilyn (Smid) Hoffman in 1954 and later divorced in 1975. He then married Christa Annaliese Laube, who preceded him in death in 2013.

Robert is survived by his four children, Bonnie (Jack), Becky, Jim (Karen) and Scott (Mila).

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Samuel, Rebecca, Jacob, Joseph, Michael, and Sarah; as well as two great-grandchildren, Kyler and Wesley.

Robert was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting and woodworking and loved to sing. He owned and operated the Baldwin Creek Motel in Baldwin before retiring to Newaygo in 1999.

He spent much of his time tying flies and was a well-known guide on both the Pere Marquette and Muskegon rivers.

He was a past president of the Pere Marquette Watershed Council, most notably during their restoration projects on the river.

He owned many hunting dogs, but was proudest of his last dog, Chloe, who retrieved over 1,000 pheasants in her lifetime -- most of them from the Haymarsh Hunt Club in Morley.

His passion for hunting and fishing has been passed on to many of his children and grandchildren.

The yearly pheasant hunt at Christmas time will be sadly missed.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private at the Brooklyn Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York.

Robert's family suggests memorial remembrances be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or the Pere Marquette Watershed Council, P.O. Box 212, Baldwin, MI 49304.

Robert's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hope Hospice, as well as the many loving family members and friends who helped in providing special care for Robert during the last few years of his life.