BALDWIN -- Donald (Don) Maurice Sutherland, 73, of Baldwin, passed away on March 25, 2020.

Born July 22, 1946, in Omaha, Nebraska, he attended public schools there and graduated from Omaha Central High School. After high school, he attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo and graduated with a bachelor degree in automotive engineering technology.

He was employed by Bendix Corporation, Kelsey Hayes Corporation and retired from Ford Motor Company after almost 30 years of service.

He was married to Kathryn Myrtle Heppert, of Morris, Illinois, on June 22, 1968, also a graduate of Western Michigan University. They had two sons, Roderick Edward and Jonathon Robert.

He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman, enjoying membership in the Washtenaw Sportsman's Club, participation in shooting competitions at Camp Perry in Ohio, and supporting Ducks Unlimited and the NRA, of which he was a lifetime member. Don was always fascinated with technology and enjoyed working with his hands.

A longtime resident of Ann Arbor, he moved after retirement with his wife to the vacation home they had built in Lake County, which is where he passed.

He was preceded by his parents, Roderick Donald Sutherland and Bertha May Sutherland (nee Schroeder).

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Myrtle; brother, Roderick Stuart; son, Roderick Edward; son, Jonathon Robert, and his wife, Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. However, a celebration of life may be planned at a later date.