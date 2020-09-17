CHASE -- Rodger Raymond Baker Sr., 81, of Chase, passed away at his home Aug. 29, 2020, and is now "fishing in heaven".

He was born June 16, 1939, in Munising, to Olive (Hewerston) and Glen Dow.

Rodger leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 41 years, Katherine Baker; daughters, Tina (Ron) Bala and Tracy Baker; sons, Duane (Deanna) Baker, Rodger Jr. (Brandy Roy) Baker and Jason (Charity) Baker; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ramona Thomas and Mable (Denny) Callen; several nieces and nephews; four loving dogs, Peanut, Little Britt, Hotchie and Benjie; and best friend, Gene Gabany.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Schwartzle; one granddaughter; seven brothers; and two sisters.

Rodger was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, was an avid bowler and enjoyed taking things apart for scrap. He was also an accomplished auto mechanic in the Lake County Area for over thirty years. He will be sadly missed by all and will be in our hearts forever.

A celebration of life will take place from 1 p.m., Sept. 26, 2020, at 5257 E. 68th St., Chase, Michigan.