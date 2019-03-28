Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romayne L. (Gleason) Radtke.

BALDWIN -- Romayne L. (Gleason) Radtke, 102, who was born March 5, 1917, in Baldwin, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019, at Grand Oaks Nursing Center.

Romayne was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Emma T. (Swanson) Gleason; her husband of 49 years, Robert E. Radtke; brother, William (Sue) Gleason; sisters, Lenore (James) Dobry, Wilma (Ford) Kellum, Nannette (Pete) Peterson and Alice (George) Griberg; nieces, Glee Kellum, Linda (Peterson) Chapman and Carol (Radtke) Kiffner; nephews, David Marion and Blaine Kellum; and brother-in-law, Frederick (Florence) Radtke.

Surviving are sons, Gary (Kerry) Radtke, of DeWitt, and William (Connie) Radtke, of Greenville, Wisconsin; daughter, Helen Radtke, of Reed City; three nieces and four nephews; eight grandchildren, Gary (Jamie), Amy (Michael), Julia (Robert), Nate (Erin), Jennifer (Brian), Kathleen (Caleb), Sarah (Jerry) and Jennifer (Erik); 18 great-grandchildren; special friends, Dave and Sharon Lucey, Darlene Morgan, Mary Anderson and Pat Reese; and special pets, Harley, Bart, Abby and Beau.

Romayne was a 1935 graduate of Baldwin Public School. She married Robert Radtke on Oct. 14, 1943, in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Before marriage, Romayne was employed as a clerk of the Lake County Road Commission and stenographer at the Bureau of Social Aid in Baldwin.

She loved to read (especially murder mysteries), watch birds and take care of her flowers.

Above all, she loved her family and friends.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at Grand Oaks Nursing Center for their care and kindness during her last days. The kindness is greatly appreciated by the family.

Donations may be made in her name, to the Lake County Historical Museum, Hospice of Michigan or to the .

In honor of Romayne, a memorial service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at the Lake County Historical Museum.