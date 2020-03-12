BALDWIN -- Father Ron Schneider, 78, of Baldwin, passed away at his home March 7. He was born Ronald Francis Schneider on April 2, 1941, in Sparta, to Ivan and Leone (Arends) Schneider.

Father Ron was ordained June 3, 1967, and ministered in many places during his lifetime, with St. Ann/St. Ignatius of Baldwin, being his final parish. He was also involved with many charities and causes, including TEC - Teens Encounter with Christ; Lake County Food Pantry; Habitat for Humanity of Lake County; missions to Haiti and Mexico and on the Nashville board of twinning parishes.

Father Ron is survived by siblings, Mary Anne (Bob) Benham, of Cedar Springs, Bob (Kath) Schneider, of Sparta, Steve (Terrie) Schneider, of Grant, Jane (Joe) Jonaitis, of Lansing, Judy (Bob) Dietrich, of Grand Ledge, and Rita (Joe) Nowack, of Rockford; sister-in-law, Joan Schneider; many nieces and nephews; and very good friend, Father Joe Fix.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dan Schneider.

Father Ron personally requested no one send flowers, as they will not be accepted. Donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Lake County, the Lake County food pantry or St. Ann's meals program.

Funeral services are at noon Thursday, March 12, at St. Ann of Baldwin, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Visitation took place Wednesday, March 11, followed by a scripture service at 7:30 p.m.