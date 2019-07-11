BALDWIN -- Ronald Paul Ricord passed away in his sleep on June 30, 2019, at 81.

Formerly of Baldwin, he was the oldest of 13 children.

He will be missed by his wife of 28 years, Janet, and many family members.

He retired from KISD and was a lifetime member of the Baldwin AMVETS Post No. 1988.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

A special thank you to the staff of Spectrum Hospice and Stonebridge Assisted Living. Donations can be made in his name to Spectrum Hospice, 750 Fuller NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.