REED CITY -- Ruth Marie Gamble, 81, of Reed City, passed away peacefully May 9, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer, spanning nearly 15 years.She was born June 30, 1938, in LeRoy, to Milton and Elizabeth (Mager) Steinhaus.Ruth is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Allen Gamble; her four children, Brian (Lana) of Wixom, Janet of Lyons, Michael (Lisa) of Tustin, and Andrew (Michelle) of Reed City; two sisters Norma Steinhaus and Karen (Lance) Cornelius, both of Reed City; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, formerly of Ashton; brother, Raymond (Stella) Steinhaus, formerly of Arcadia; sister, Joyce (Bruce) McDonald, of LeRoy; and grandson, Derrick Thomas Gamble.Ruth worked at Wolverine Worldwide approximately 8 years, and retired from Reed City Hospital, after 23 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Ashton United Methodist Church and also attended the Calvary Gospel Church of Ashton for many years.She enjoyed many hobbies, including bird watching, reading, quilting, canning, walking and bike riding, and she loved driving her golf cart through the woods. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Gospel Church of Ashton or the United Methodist Church of Ashton.There will be a graveside service held at a later date. Ruth will be laid to rest at Deer Lake Cemetery #2.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store