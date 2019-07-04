LUTHER -- Sharlene Ann Rothig, of Luther, died Friday morning, June 28, 2019, at her home. She was 73.

Sharlene was born on June 8, 1946, in Hartscravel, to Marshall L. and Letha P. (Peterson) Wilkinson. They preceded her in death. On April 20, 1963, in Bitely, she married Clarence E. Rothig. He preceded her in death in 2011.

She attended school in the Baldwin area and lived in the Bitely/Luther area all her life. She enjoyed gardening and camping. She loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Dale D. (Norine) Rothig, of Luther, Christine L. Porter, of LeRoy and Chad E. Rothig, of Luther; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Pamela Reid, Aloha (Skip) Burkett, Terry (Carol) Wilkinson, Herbert (Florence) Wilkinson, Daniel (Vonnie) Wilkinson and Calvin (Debbie) Wilkinson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Cecil, Robert, Darold, and Donald Wilkinson; and sisters, Lola Paquett, Marva Sherer and Illa Mae Fullerton.

In accordance with Sharlene's wishes, cremation has taken place. Her final resting place will be North Park Cemetery in Luther.

