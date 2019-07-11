CHASE -- Sheila Lynn Strouse Bomar, 67, of Chase, passed away from stage four cancer, June 15, 2019, at AlterCare in Big Rapids.

She was born March 7, 1952, in Baldwin, to Doris (Czubak) and Marlin Strouse.

Sheila held several different jobs in her life, including a press operator at Oldsmobile division of GM, Harper Mechanical Corporation in Lansing, S.I. Goldman of Orlando, she was a manager for Partshouse, which serviced Walt Disney World and a GEO corrections officer in Baldwin.

She traveled many places with her husband, went to many country and gospel concerts, liked to play cards, Bingo and collected glassware and pottery. Sheila attended West Shore Community College, Ferris State University and Lansing Community College. She was a "wife" of Men of Purpose and a member of Women of Integrity. She would visit Grand Oaks Nursing Center the first Sunday of every month for five years to pray, praise and say testimonials.

Sheila is survived by her husband, William Bomar; daughter, Stephanie (Rob) Ross, of Valparaiso, Indiana; grandchildren, Conner and Gabrielle; uncle, Louis (Mary) Czubak; and cousin, Larry Czubak.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Strouse who was only 12; and grandmother, Ann Helen (Jackson) Czubak.

There will be a celebration of life at noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at God's True Vine Church, 5889 S. Nelson, Idlewild, MI.

In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations, in Sheila's name, to Verdun Funeral Home, PO Box 14, Baldwin, MI 49304.