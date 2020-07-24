1/1
Shirley Ann Weston
1933 - 2020
BALDWIN - Shirley Ann Weston passed away July 13, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 27, 1933, in Kalamazoo, to the late Roy and Mildred (Robinson) Homan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Weston Sr. on July 4, 2002; and her parents.

She is survived by her children, John Treptow, Mary Ann VanNuys, Cindy Weston, and Robert Weston, Jr.; grandchildren, Sue, Mildred, Rachel, Rebecca, Zabrina, and Sierra; great-grandchildren, Cayley, Damion, Christopher, Carter, Elizabeth, and Mildred's six children; one great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Virginia Heitmann and Betty (Robert) Morehouse.

Limited visitation with masks and social distancing required (10 people allowed in at a time) will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial and Cremation Services, 622 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007, where a private funeral service will follow for the immediate family. Private graveside services will be at Ft. Custer National Cemetery.

Please visit Shirley's personalized online guestbook at langelands.com.

Published in The Lake County Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Langeland Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Langeland Family Funeral Homes
622 South Burdick Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
(269) 343-1508
