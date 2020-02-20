PERRY, Iowa -- Stephen King, 69, of Perry, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Perry Lutheran Home.

Funeral services took place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran, 1611 E. Main St, Watertown, Wisconsin. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Perry Lutheran Home and the Lutheran Home in Watertown, and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at carrisfuneralhome.com.

Stephen Matthew King was born on June 6, 1950, in Akron, Ohio, to Calvin Joseph and Marion Gertrude (Dittmann) King. He attended the Muskego, Wisconsin, high school, Iowa State University and Concordia Theological Seminary. He was united in marriage on June 6, 1970, to Pamela Kay Dobrzynski at Hales Corners, Wisconsin.

He had a love for Christ and taught at the Michigan state prisons, visiting the hom bound and teaching Bible class. He was a vicar at Immanuel Lutheran in Freeport, Illinois, an associate pastor at Our Savior Lutheran in Burlington, Wisconsin, and was senior pastor of a dual parish; Grace Lutheran Church, in Baldwin, and Living Hope Lutheran Church, in Fremont. He then moved to Perry and did pulpit supply in Iowa District West. Stephen said the best part of being a pastor was giving communion.

Stephen was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, in Bouton, Iowa. He enjoyed collecting records, reading, antiquing and watching stand-up comedians. He also volunteered at the Carnagie Library Museum in Perry. He especially loved his wife and sons. He loved collecting records and restoring his 1962 Tempest with his son Joseph.

In death he rejoins his parents; and a sister, Sandra Schmidt.

Left to cherish Stephen's memory are his wife, Pamela King, of Perry; sons, Michael (Kathy) King, of Irene, South Dakota, Matthew (Leslie) King, of Ankeny, Iowa, Jonathan (Melissa) King, of Plainfield, Illinois, Joseph (Jennifer) King, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Timothy (Candice) King, of Genoa, Illinois; grandchildren, Gabriel, Trejon, Anderson, Addison, Bradley, Brianna, Hunter, Ryan, Carson, Andrew, Charlee, Madyson, Emily and Abigail; sister, Elizabeth King-Smith; her children, Caleb and Samantha; and a brother-in-law, David Schmidt; and his children, Sarah (Chris) and Jessica.