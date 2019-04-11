Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Gerald Lucas.

BRYANT, Ark. -- Steven Gerald Lucas, 73, of Bryant, Arkansas, passed away peacefully while sleeping on April 6, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 20, 1946, in Crawford, Nebraska, to loving parents, Donald Lucas and Gladys Draper. He grew to a man and met the love of his life, Christine K. Syrewicze, in the village of Luther. His journey allowed him and his family to experience life in Michigan, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, where he lived his last years.

His faith in Jesus Christ as our savior was evident in every minute of every day. He never spoke unkindly of anyone, nor a cross word to anyone. He found joy and hope in every new day, his light shined brightly in this world. His faith was not just spoken, it was lived.

His capacity to love was immense. It was the kind of love that lifts you up, that challenges you to be your best, and that no one never doubts. Whether he has left this life as your husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, leader or coworker, we all say goodbye knowing the same thing -- that he loved us. A true measure of greatness.

Oh, how he loved life! He could carve a ball in a box with a chainsaw, whip up the meanest goulash ever and mend a broken heart. He used his gifts to their fullest. His life also was one of accomplishment and humility. He served this country proudly as a Marine, was the first in his family to graduate college and embraced every opportunity given him. He was a brilliant man -- his intelligence only being surpassed by his work ethic and integrity. You will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Lucas and Gladys Draper; and one grandson, Ethan Ray Davis.

Steven is survived by his wife, Christine K. Syrewicze; daughter, Michelle Lawhon (Jimmy); son, Chad Lucas (Lisa); eight grandchildren, Hunter Lawhon, Dylan Lawhon, Mary Lawhon, Savannah Lucas, Sidney Lucas, Krista Carmony, Shelby Davis and Jacob Davis; and siblings, Mike Lucas, Mikey Lucas, Cindy Chaponis and Scott Lucas.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with the visitation one hour prior at Dial and Dudley Funeral Home.

There will be a potluck following the service at the Highway Church of Christ in Benton, Arkansas.

The graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at North Park Cemetery in Luther, by Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Luther Library, P.O. Box 86, Luther, MI 49656. Sign the online guestbook at dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com.