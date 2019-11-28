CARR SETTLEMENT -- Stuart G. MacDougall, 73, of Carr Settlement, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

Stuart was born on Dec. 6, 1945, in Ludington, the son of Gordon and Anna (Zwiegle) MacDougall. He graduated from Baldwin High School, with the class of 1964, and served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. On June 6, 1970, he married Kathlene Johnson at Evergreen Chapel in Branch, and they celebrated 49 years by each other's side.

Stuart worked as a land surveyor for more than 30 years throughout the area, mostly for Wetherell Land Surveying in Baldwin and also for Duff Land Survey during the construction of the Consumer Power Pump Storage Facility in Ludington.

Stuart loved to hunt and fish, mostly for the camaraderie with his buddies, and was a sports lover.

As his health declined the past few years, he enjoyed following any sport which had a ball associated with it -- especially if his grandchildren were involved. Lately, he very much enjoyed watching a good western movie from the comfort of his home.

Stuart was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved grandson, Henry MacDougall; and his nephew, Chris Zwiegle.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathlene; his sons, Gordon MacDougall and fiancÃ©e, Rebecca Lange, of Ludington, Shawn MacDougall, and wife, Angie and Scott MacDougall and wife, Kyla, all of Branch; his grandchildren, Austin MacDougall, Makenzie MacDougall, Emma MacDougall, Reece Curtice, Ray Maycock and Graham MacDougall; his brother-in-law, Richard Johnson, of Rialto, California; his sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jerry) Chancellor, of Fountain, Betty (Bill) Zwiegle, of Branch, Teresa Gustafson, of Sheridan, Wyoming and Pat (Mike) Kunciatis-Newman, also of Branch; one niece; two nephews; his cat, Hobbs; and many great friends, neighbors and hunting buddies.

A gathering of friends to celebrate Stuart's life will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Wyman Funeral and Cremation Services in Scottville. Those who wish to remember Stuart with a memorial donation are asked to consider Hospice of Michigan or Stuart's family to assist with expenses.

The MacDougall family would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses and staff at Oakview Medical Care Facility, Medilodge of Ludington, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, The Carr Fire Department First Responders and Hospice of Michigan, and a special thank you to Dr. Zane Knoer, for all of their care and treatment of Stuart over the past several years. Gordon, Shawn, Scott and their families also would like to express their appreciation for the example of unconditional love their mother, Kathlene, has shown with her countless hours of care and dedication to Stuart over many years -- Thank you, Mom!

Please visit Stuart's memory page at wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Stuart for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.